MTN CEO Applauds Eagles’ Bronze Medal Performance

Following the Super Eagles’ dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt to secure third place at the recent football competition, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Dr Karl Toriola, has praised the team’s “unwavering spirit and tenacity.”

The match, held on Saturday in Casablanca, Morocco, saw Nigeria maintain their flawless historical record in thirdplace play-offs. After a tense, goalless 90 minutes, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero, saving spot-kicks from Egyptian stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to guide Nigeria to a 4–2 shoot-out win.

In a statement released shortly after the match, Dr Toriola the players for their performance. “The Super Eagles have once again demonstrated the heart and resilience that define the Nigerian spirit.

To face a formidable side like Egypt and maintain such composure is a testament to the team’s character,” Dr Toriola remarked. “On behalf of MTN Nigeria, I congratulate the players, the technical crew, and the NFF on this hardfought bronze medal.”

Karl specifically noted the impact of the team’s efforts, including Ademola Lookman, who struck the winning penalty, and Akor Adams, whose early goal was controversially disallowed by VAR.

“This Victory is not just about a medal; it is about the pride and joy the team brings to millions of Nigerians.” As the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), MTN played a central role in bringing the tournament to life for supporters. The victory was celebrated by hundreds of fans at the MTN Nigeria watch party at Cubana, Ikeja.