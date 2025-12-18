MTN CDO Calls For Policy, Investment Reforms To Boost Africa’s Creative Economy

The Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, A’isha Mumuni, has urged governments, investors, and stakeholders to prioritise policy, infrastructure, and investment reforms to ensure African creators can compete globally and make profit from their works.

The MTN executive made the call while delivering a keynote speech on “Accessing the Global Creative Innovation in a Digital Economy” at the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, NECLive 2025, themed: “Powering Africa Through Creative Enterprise”, held recently in Lagos.

Mumuni said unlocking Africa’s access to global digital assets requires transforming local customs, people, and platforms to create sus- tainable revenue for creative industries. “Africa is a cultural power- house without global access.

Our creators on social platforms, our fashion influencers, and our filmmakers need to come to the global stage. What we do not have is the global right. We do not control the data, we do not prioritise the impact, we do not own the platform. We explore creativity, but we import the system without profiting from it,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of broadband policies, digital copyright protections, and clear monetisation op- portunities, saying, “Africa has the youngest population on earth, which is a leverage. We must invest in AI, coding, digital skills, and content production.

Creativity without a platform cannot sail.” She warned that without strategic investment and planning, African innovation risks remaining local while foreign platforms continue to benefit.

According to her, African content, whether in music, film, fashion, or digital media, must be positioned strategically to reach global audi- ences while retaining cultural identity.

She said: “The world expects good stories. Africa’s stories are rooted in culture, resilience, and spirituality. To unlock Africa’s access to global digital assets, we must transform investment, policy, and perception.”

She noted that deliberate reforms and strategic support for African creatives would not only enhance global competitiveness but also generate lasting economic impact, and help Africans to benefit from its own creativity rather than exporting value to foreign platforms.