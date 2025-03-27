MTN Calls For Applications For MIP Cohort 4

Share

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, have called for applications from qualified media practitioners (including content creators) to participate in the 4th edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP-4).

The programme commences on May 19, 2025, on the Main Campus of the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. In collaboration with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, MTN Nigeria launched MIP in 2022 to enable media practitioners gain deeper insight into the ever-evolving media landscape.

The six-month fully funded certificate fellowship, which includes a study visit to the University of Johannesburg, South Africa is open to media practitioners across all strata of the media industry including print, electronic and online platforms.

The programme is also open to social media content creators. Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, said: “When we launched MIP in 2022, our goal was to enhance media professionals’ reporting capabilities and deepen their understanding of the technology sector, empowering them to become true media innovators.

Seeing the impact of the programme over the past three years has been both inspiring and humbling. We are proud to continue this initiative and invite all eligible media professionals and content creators to seize this opportunity by applying for the fourth cohort.”

Speaking on the impact of the programme, the Dean, School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya, said the programme continues to improve and evolve.

“Given the challenges of today’s fast-changing media space, there is an ever-greater urgency to cultivate a new generation of media professionals who will drive innovation and excellence to meet today’s media needs.

SMC will leverage its extensive experience in training media professionals to equip this next cohort. And we will do this with our usual emphasis on creativity and ethics.”

At the end of the training, the 20 successful applicants, who will qualify as Fellows, will have been trained on Nigeria’s technology sector, the relationship between media and technology and improved content creation opportunities.

