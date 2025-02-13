MTN Bows To Pressure, Reverses 200% Data Bundle Hike

Share

One of Nigeria’s telecommunications giants, MTN, has tendered an apology to its customers and reversed its 200 per cent tariff increment for the digital bundle plan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, MTN commenced the implementation of a 200 per cent tariff hike for its digital data bundle alongside other data plans.

However, on Thursday, the telecommunication announced in a statement via its official X account that the hike contravened the 50 per cent telecom tariff hike approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Meanwhile, in a further update, the firm apologized to Nigerians for the 15G data tariff hike.

“To our 15G digital bundle lovers, you dey vex. We know.

“We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200 per cent increase on your favourite digital bundle.

“We could share several reasons and provide explanations, but omo, all that one na story. We don cast.

“We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.

“In this love season, don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die and we will never stop showing you how much,” the statement reads.

— MTN Nigeria (@MTNNG) February 13, 2025

