MTN Appreciates Customers for Patronage

MTN Nigeria has given gifts to its customers in appreciation of their patronage. This was done in commemoration of the 2023 Customer Service Week. Themed ‘You Make Our Network,’ the company said it recognised and appreciated its customers for their patronage with gifts and a series of activities to excite them.

The celebration was held at Y’ello City, MTN Service Centre, Lagos with a raffle draw for the customers, as those who visited the centre were given serial numbers, creating anticipation and excitement as Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria randomly picked the numbers from the poll.

“It was a heartwarming way to demonstrate the company’s gratitude to its loyal customer base. “The prizes were nothing short of spectacular. Lucky winners walked away with new smartphones, high-quality headsets, stylish handsets, and even bundles of stationery.

The smiles of those who won were a testament to the joy MTN Nigeria brought its customers on this special day. “The week-long extravaganza held a lot in store for customers, such as a treasure hunt on myMTN App, special recognition for exceptional customers, and heartwarming visitations by MTN representatives to select customers.

“The Customer Service Week festivities underscore MTN’s commitment to its customers, recognising that the heart of the network isn’t just the technology but the people who use it,” he said.