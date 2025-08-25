MTN Appoints VP

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has appointed Dr Karl Toriola as vice president of Francophone Africa for MTN Group Limited.

In the statement by the Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, he is currently the managing director/chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria. Toriola’s new role encompasses Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin and Congo Brazzaville. He has extensive prior experience in the role, having served as VP for West and Central Africa at MTN Group Limited.

Meanwhile, the company also said that Ferdinand Moolman, a non-executive director, will exit the board of the company, effective October 31, 2025. Moolman has been appointed CEO of MTN South Africa effective November 1, 2025. “The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Mr. Moolman for his immense service to MTN Nigeria and success in his new role.