MTN, Airtel Agree On Network Sharing In Uganda, Nigeria

Share

In a bid to extend digital and financial inclusion across Africa, MTN Group and Airtel Africa have entered into agreements to share network infrastructure in Uganda and Nigeria while ensuring compliance with local regulatory and statutory requirements.

According to both companies, the network-sharing agreements aim to improve cost efficiencies, expand coverage, and enhance mobile services for millions of customers, particularly in remote and rural areas that have yet to fully experience the benefits of modern connectivity.

MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita emphasized the growing demand for data services across Africa, stating that MTN is driven by the vision of delivering digital solutions that drive Africa’s progress.

He noted that the company continues to see strong structural demand for digital and financial services across its markets and is investing in coverage and capacity to ensure high-quality connectivity for customers.

He added that within regulatory frameworks, there are opportunities for sharing resources to drive higher efficiencies and improve returns.

Similarly, Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar noted that while telecoms remain competitive, infrastructure sharing provides an opportunity for wider network expansion and cost savings.

He explained that Airtel competes fiercely in the market based on its brand, services, and offerings but is also building common infrastructure within the permissible regulatory framework to provide a more robust and extensive digital highway.

He added that the initiative would drive digital and financial inclusion while avoiding the duplication of expensive infrastructure, ultimately leading to greater operational efficiencies and benefits for customers.

The companies made known that this collaborative initiative aligns with a growing global trend in network sharing, which allows telecom operators to explore innovative and pro-competitive solutions to enhance service quality while effectively managing costs.

They said that by collaborating, telecom operators can improve service quality while managing costs more effectively.

They emphasized that sharing infrastructure has the potential to enable the delivery of world-class, reliable mobile services to more customers across Africa.

Following the agreements in Uganda and Nigeria, MTN and Airtel Africa are now exploring similar network-sharing opportunities in other African markets, including Congo-Brazzaville, Rwanda, and Zambia. Among the proposed agreements are RAN (Radio Access Network) sharing, commercial and technical agreements for fiber infrastructure sharing, and potential fiber network construction where necessary.

Both MTN Group and Airtel Africa reaffirmed their commitment to working with other mobile operators in their respective markets to maximize the benefits of network sharing.

They also emphasized that despite the collaboration, each company will continue to operate as an independent market entity and compete freely in shared markets.

They clarified that this engagement does not preclude them from collaborating with other operators in any respective market.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

