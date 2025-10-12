Mtn Aims To Connect 3m Homes By 2028 As Nigeria’s Fixed Broadband Languishes At 2%

MTN Nigeria has announced a strategic pivot from a traditional telecom operator to a full-scale technology company, with broadband connectivity positioned as the fundamental engine for this transformation and for Nigeria’s digital future.

The company’s Chief Broadband Officer, Egerton Idehen, made the declaration during the Nigeria Digital Transformation Virtual Session with MIP fellows, describing broadband as “the electricity of the digital age.” Idehen revealed that Nigeria remains severely under-connected, with less than 2 per cent of homes having fixed broadband access.

“To bridge this gap, MTN is embarking on a massive expansion of its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network, with an ambitious target to pass 8 million homes and directly connect 3 million by 2028. Its FiberX service is designed to provide unlimited, high-speed internet to boost productivity, creativity, and digital inclusion,” he stated. This push, Idehen stressed, aligns with the Federal Government’s National Broadband Plan, asserting that every kilometer of fiber laid contributes to Nigeria’s economic resilience and competitiveness.

He highlighted affordability, customer experience, and local partnerships with infracos, state governments, and contractors as core to MTN’s strategy.

However, the ambitious rollout is facing severe headwinds as Idehen lamented persistent challenges including vandalism, which causes about 30 to 35 fiber cuts daily, rights-ofway issues, and community resistance. “These disruptions not only degrade service but also inflate maintenance costs.”

He called for stronger protection of telecom infrastructure, commending the Nigerian Communications Commission’s efforts to have it classified as a national critical asset.

Detailing the expansion plan, Idehen explained that MTN’s approach is strategic, combining fiber for dense urban areas with wireless alternatives like 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access for less dense or rural locations.

“We won’t bring a Rolls Royce where there’s no road,” he said, clarifying that the company chooses the most viable technology for each cluster.

According to him, currently, MTN’s FTTH network spans 16 states, with a goal to eventually cover all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. On the national broadband penetration rate, Idehen expressed cautious optimism, noting that Nigeria is currently at about 48 to 50 per cent.

“We are around 50 per cent now if we all join hands, communities, regulators, and media, we can get there,” he said, referring to the national 70 per cent target.

He also addressed specific operational hurdles, acknowledging delays in installation timelines due to right-of-way bottlenecks and community resistance.

In a notable example, he revealed that some estates and communities block MTN’s access even after investments have been made in nearby infrastructure.

On Lagos State’s centralised fiber duct initiative, he described open-access infrastructure as an ideal solution for faster deployment but noted its implementation has been slow and fragmented, requiring stronger political will to succeed nationwide.

Idehen firmly defended MTN’s concurrent investments in fiber and 5G, stating they are complementary technologies. “5G hasn’t taken a back seat. Fiber is simply the foundation for dense urban connectivity. Both are complementary,” he explained.