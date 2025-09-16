MTI Wins Best Customer Service Market Research Agency Award

Global market research agency, Marked Trend International (MTI), has been named Best Customer Service Market Research Agency of the Year by the African Brand Awards.

The award, presented at a ceremony in Lagos themed “Building ICONIC Brands in Africa: The Strategic Role of Business Leaders”, recognises brands and leaders in Nigeria and Africa for their contributions to economic growth, innovation, and excellence.

Executive Director of MTI, Victor Ebhomenye, expressed appreciation to the organisers, noting that the recognition validates the company’s commitment to quality service.

“I feel appreciated that our hard work is being recognised by the public. The award will serve as an endorsement to assure prospective and existing clients of our quality deliveries,” he said.

Founded in 1986 as one of Africa’s pioneer market and social research agencies, MTI rebranded in 2010 from Market Trends Nigeria to Marked Trend International to strengthen its core operations and expand globally.

Other winners at the 2025 edition include Royal Exchange Prudential Life Plc, First Insurance Brokers Limited, NNPC Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), XPARK 360, and Kano Electricity, among others.