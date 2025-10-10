MTEF: Senate Directs Economic Team To Submit 2024 Budget Report In 2 Weeks

The Senate yesterday directed the managers of the country’s economy, to submit report of the performance of the 2024 budget implementation and expectations for the implementation of capital component of 2025 budget within two weeks.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), gave the directive after about one and half hours closed door meeting with the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Accountant General of the Federation, Samsudeen Ogunjimi and DirectorGeneral of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu.

This was as the nation’s economic team told the apex legislative assembly that presentation of budgetary proposals for 2026 fiscal year to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu would be delayed.

According to Senator Musa, the committee resolved that presentation of Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2026 to 2029 fiscal years, could only follow after submission of the requested reports to it by the economy managers on the 23rd of October.

He said: “We have had the position at which the 2024 budget is, and what the position also of the 2025 budget. “And the expectations we are having for the ministry to, as a matter of urgency, bring the MTEF for 2026 to 2029.

“And the minister has briefed us, and we have collectively agreed that we are making progress, but we need to make more progress. “We have heard from the Accountant General, we have heard from the Director of Budgets, where we are with the budgets.

“The payments that have so far been released, the warrants that have so far been signed. And also, regarding the 2025 authority to incur the expenditure for agencies to be able to release their capital projects.”