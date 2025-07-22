MTEF: Senate Approves $21.5b External Borrowing Plan

The Senate has approved an external borrowing plan of $21.5 billion under the 2025–2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to fund key projects across critical sectors including infrastructure, security, education, health, agriculture, and human capital development.

In addition to the external loan, the Senate approved a ¥15 billion loan from Japan, a €65 million grant, and an additional ₦757 billion in domestic borrowing through federal bonds to clear outstanding pension arrears as of December 2023. Lawmakers also endorsed an executive request to raise up to $2 billion through foreign currency-denominated instruments in the domestic market.

These approvals, granted during Tuesday’s plenary session, followed the presentation of a report by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC–Sokoto), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts. Wamakko stated that the loan requests were consistent with the provisions of the MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) earlier passed by the National Assembly.

Backing the motion, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC–Ogun), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, said the loans were embedded in the 2025 Appropriation Act. He added that with the approvals, all revenue sources, including loans, were now aligned to fund the budget.

Also speaking, Senator Sani Musa (APC–Niger), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, explained that the loans would be disbursed over a six-year period. He assured Nigerians that the country remained in a strong position to utilize the loans and repay them under agreed terms. Musa dismissed concerns about the country’s growing debt profile, stressing that Nigeria had never defaulted on any of its financial obligations.

However, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP–Bauchi) expressed reservations about the borrowing plan, particularly the lack of clarity on repayment modalities and how the loans would benefit constituents. He urged transparency, saying, “We must tell Nigerians exactly how much is borrowed in their name and for what purpose.”