MTEF/FSP: Sack Head Of MDAs Who Fail To Honour NASS Summons Akpabio To Tinubu

Following the writ of summon sent to some Heads of government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), the Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency sack any federal government officials who fail to honour the invitations of the National Assembly committees.

The Upper Chamber of the 9th National Assembly made the call on Thursday, November 9 at the opening of a public hearing on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) at the Senate.

With the new directives, the heads of government agencies now have to physically attend MTF/FSP sessions, as mandated by the upper legislative house, which also urged President Bola Tinubu to fire any unprofessional government employees.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the riot act at the official opening of the interactive session co-organized by its committees on finance, appropriations, national planning, and local and foreign debts.

He insisted that any head of a government agency that chooses not to attend the session will be fired.

In the MTEF/FSP, the federal government pegged the price of crude oil at $73.96; the exchange rate at N700/$; oil production at 1.78 million barrels per day; and debt service at N8. 25 trillion; inflation at 21 percent and GDP growth at 3.76 percent.

He said: “If you don’t plan how to succeed then you have planned to fail. I, therefore, remind our committee that any serious appointee or any head of any agency that is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ought to be here.

“The chairman of the lead committee ( Finance), should give me the list of all the Heads of Agencies that you invited who have failed to show up in this session, this is the beginning of their failure in their various offices.

“Any head of the agency that sends representation here is not a serious person and therefore, the President must take a second look at such a person s appointment

“It is not a threat but the truth. I shelved even my appointment to appear in Owerri today for the final rally of my party and all other schedules that I have to make sure that I appear so that we can strategize on how we can succeed.”