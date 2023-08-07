MT Praisel: Fresh indictments against Navy over arrested oil vessel

There are strong indications that the Federal Government may soon commence investigations into how MT PRAISEL, the multi-million naira oil-laden vessel intercepted by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, got the necessary approvals to convey high pour fuel oil (HPFO) from Koko to Lagos offshore. The vessel allegedly got the approval of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), as well as clearance from the Nigeria Navy, but was allegedly diverted off Escravos before its subsequent arrest.

New Telegraph learnt that since the development, the management of the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited had raised several posers puncturing claims by the Nigeria Navy that the vessel was not on illegal operations when it was anchored off the Escravos River. The security firm owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo) has demanded further investigations into the incident.

In fresh documents released to journalists, Tantita Security, which had been in the forefront of the campaign against oil theft, insisted that the intercepted vessel was on illegal operations as it changed its approved destination when the operatives accosted it and arrested the occupants of the vessel. Giving graphic details of how the vessel was intercepted, the private security firm stated that on August 1, 2023, its operatives got credible intelligence that a vessel, which obtained NMDPRA approval to deliver HPFO from Koko to Lagos offshore, was moving in the opposite direction.

It explained that the following day, Tantita operatives approached the MT PRAISEL as it made its way through a creek in Delta State off Benin River. The private security firm said that there were naval personnel aboard the vessel at the time it was intercepted.

The management said the arrest took place in the presence of the Tantita inspection crew, which includes officers and men from the Operation Delta Safe, an inter-service task force for fighting crude oil theft, amongst other things in the Niger Delta. According to the firm, the intelligence suggested that the vessel ought to be sailing to Lagos, but the Master of the vessel indicated he was sailing to Bonny.

At that moment, the management said Tantita requested for the naval clearance and the documentation showed by the Master indicated Koko as its port of discharge for storage only, stressing that there was nothing indicating Bonny as port of discharge in the documents. Tantita said the request irritated and infuriated the Naval personnel on board, who requested and ordered the Tantita personnel to immediately disembark from the vessel. Tantita said its operatives had no option than to escalate the issue to higher authorities, who mandated that the vessel be anchored off Escravos River for further investigation.

According to Tantita, it dispatched personnel to collect samples from the vessel on August 3. It listed those present at the place of collections on August 3, 2023, to include the Nigerian Navy, Tantita and the NSCDC. The management said Tantita personnel were still on board the vessel collecting samples, when the news broke in the media that they had intercepted a vessel with stolen products. The company said it was shocked when the Naval Headquarters’ press statement appeared to indicate that the NMDPRA gave approval to the MT PRAISEL to proceed to Bonny for discharge of crude the following day.