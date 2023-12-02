Msuaan Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Akeweje In Owu-Kuta Kingdom

…with SGF, Buratai, others in attendance

Following his contributions to national development and humanity in general, the Palace of the Olowu of Owu-Kuta kingdom on Saturday installed Hon. Michael Msuaan and his wife, Mrs Joy Msuaan as ‘Akeweje’ and ‘Yeye Akeweje’ of Owu-Kuta kingdom in Osun State respectively.

The Olowu, Dr Adekunle Oyelude Makama, explained that since he assumed the throne of his forefathers he has continued to build bridges of peaceful co-existence and national unity.

He said, “Conferment of this title on Hon Michael and his wife by the Owu Kingdom is a further testimony that people appreciate Hon Michael’s contribution to national development and humanity in general. HRM emphasized that the title should further reinvigorate Hon Michael to do more for posterity”

Explaining the significance of the ‘Akeweje’ title, Oyelude, said it was reserved for young people who have shown strong abilities and with traits of becoming emerging leaders and providing leadership and direction for the younger generation.

Describing Otunba Msuaan as a young man with strong and exceptional character that was difficult to find amongst many young people, he said as young as Otunba Msuaan was, he has mingled and served very powerful people in the country with all of them having only glowing things to say about him.

While enjoining Otunba Akeweje Msuaan and his wife to remain good Ambassadors of the kingdom, he added that all through Owu kingdom, they would be revered, accepted and recognized as title holders, and treated as sons and daughters of Owu Kingdom.

Secretary to the government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume stated that he was convinced that the decision to confer the Akeweje title on Otunba Msuaan was well thought out, timely and a reflection of the mood of the nation. He said this honour should serve as a source of encouragement to him to continue to serve the country and humanity.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Ambassador Gen. Yusuf Buratai (Betara of Biu) who holds the title of ‘ Balogun Agba’ of Owu-Kuta kingdom praised Otunba Akeweje Msuaan MON for his commitment to the progress and greater good of the country.

He extolled the sterling qualities of Otunba Akeweje Msuaan, as a determined, dependable, honest and trustworthy young man who has built bridges of inter-ethnic and regional co-existence. According to him, these were exceptional qualities he found in Otunba Msuaan and encouraged him to keep it up.

Responding after his installation, Otunba Msuaan promised to live up to the integrity, prestige and expectations of the Akeweje title, and to always stand for the youth and human development.