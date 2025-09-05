MSSN Warns FG Against Aiding Israel’s Genocide In Gaza

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, has warned the Federal Government against aiding the arrest of Palestinian activist Ramzy Abu Ibrahim and genocide in Gaza.

The Amir ( President), Mallam Kamoldeen Abiona told President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government that aiding the arrest of Abu Ibrahim is tantamount to supporting the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

It would be recalled that Mr. Ramzy Abu Ibrahim, a well-known voice against the atrocities in Gaza, but was reportedly apprehended by suspected anti-terrorism operatives in Abuja, his whereabouts have since remained unknown a situation the MSSN Lagos described as worrisome.

The Amir regretted the alarming timing of the arrest, which followed closely on the heels of a recently signed pact between Nigeria and Israel.

“The timing is not just suspicious; it is an open signal that the Nigerian government is willing to sacrifice the rights of its own citizens to appease foreign interests, as Abu Ibrahim also holds a Nigerian passport,” Mallam Abiona stated.

“We are left with no choice but to conclude that the Nigerian government, by allegedly aiding and abetting the arrest of Mr. Ramzy Abu Ibrahim, is tackily endorsing the genocide being perpetrated against Palestinians in Gaza.

“This is not a mere coincidence. This is a betrayal of our nation’s values and a direct affront to the conscience of every Nigerian who stands for justice and humanity.

“To persecute an individual for speaking out against mass murder and ethnic cleansing is a moral and political low point. It demonstrates a chilling disregard for human rights and an alignment with perpetrators of war crimes.” The students called on the Federal Government and President to immediately clarify their position on the matter.

They warned that the government’s silence and inaction will be seen as an admission of guilt and “a clear signal” of its complicity in the war crimes being committed in Gaza.

The students’ leader said, “The blood of innocent Palestinians is on the hands of their oppressors, and now, it would appear, on the hands of those in our government if they facilitated the persecution of their defenders.

“We refuse to stand by our leaders who use our national institutions to serve foreign agendas that are hostile to justice and humanity. We demand that the Federal Government and the President ensure the release of Mr. Abu Ibrahim immediately and publicly distance themselves from this unconscionable act, ” he noted.