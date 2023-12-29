MSSN to Youths: Seek Personal Growth, Shun Bad Role Models

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has urged youths to continuously strive for self-improvement, self-awareness and personal growth, in order to meet up with the demands of the contemporary world and global best practices in all sectors of the economy. President of MSSN Lagos, Kamal- deen Abiona gave this charge in a statement ahead of the much-anticipated 113th Islamic Vacation Course (IVC).

Abiona emphasised the need for youths to uphold high moral standards in their interactions with others, displaying honesty, compassion, humility, and justice. He stated, “The need for our youth to cease emulating negative role models cannot be overemphasized. In a world where influencers and public figures hold significant sway over young minds, it has becomes imperative that we exercise discernment in choosing our guides. “Let us be cautious in our admiration, steering clear of those who may lead us astray.

Our values, integrity, and character are the pillars upon which we build our future. Therefore, I implore Muslim youths to reflect, and choose role models who exemplify the virtues we hold dear in Islam. “The journey toward personal growth is a lifelong pursuit, and MSSNLagos stands as a bastion of support in this endeavor. Our organization is committed to nurturing individuals who not only excel academically but also cultivate strong moral fiber.

We urge the youths to focus on your personal development,” he said. While giving updates on activities lined up for the 11-day vacation course, the President assured delegates of an immersive and enriched experience. “We are thrilled to bring a more streamlined and enhanced experience to our participants.

The introduction of online payments, multiple take-off points, and improved facilities underscores our dedication to making the camp not only educational but also comfortable and accessible for everyone,” he said. Abiona also noted that MSSN Lagos has made continuous efforts to leverage on technology and ensure a hitch- free registration process. He also added that MSSN Lagos, in collaboration with the management of the Human Capital Development Centre -venue event has invested in upgrading the toilets and other facilities to enhance the overall camping experience.

According to the students’ body, “The 113th IVC, is scheduled to take place from December 22nd to 27th for Secondary School students and from December 27th to January 1st, 2024, for Undergraduates and Others. Details of this year’s camp themed “Al-Mi’yaar (The Benchmark),”