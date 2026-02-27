MSSN Raises The Alarm As Oyo Govt Suspends Religious Activities At Olubi Grammar School

The crisis rocking Olubi Memorial Grammar School, Kudeti, Ibadan, has taken a sharper dimension as the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Oyo State Area Unit has intensified its advocacy over what it describes as “systematic religious suppression” against Muslim students and staff. It was learnt that at the centre of the controversy is the directive by school authorities, reportedly backed by the Oyo State Government, suspending all religious activities within the school premises.

It was recalled that barely a week after eight members of staff were transferred under circumstances many stakeholders consider suspicious. Ban sparks concern over students’ fundamental rights The directive, conveyed through the Vice Principal (Administration), Mr. Sunday Julius Oluwatoyin, instructed staff and students to halt every form of religious gathering until further notice.

It warned that any violation would attract sanctions while urging staff to focus strictly on academic responsibilities. However, MSSN argues that the sweeping ban disproportionately affects Muslim students whose daily acts of worship, particularly obligatory prayers, cannot be postponed or relocated without hardship.

The society insists that the policy risks undermining constitutionally guaranteed religious freedom and could foster exclusion rather than the peaceful coexistence the authorities claim to pursue. Transfers deepen suspicion of targeted action, fuelling the tension is the earlier transfer of eight teachers by the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) Ibadan Zone 1, a decision many within the school community link to ongoing agitation for Muslim students’ rights.

According to findings cited by MSSN, five of the affected teachers were Muslims who had supported students’ calls for access to prayer spaces, fair participation in school activities, and protection from compulsory Christian programmes.

Three Christian staff members were also moved, reportedly to create administrative balance. School authorities were alleged to have justified the action by referencing the institution’s historical connection to the Anglican Communion and its naming after Rev. Olubi, a position MSSN strongly rejects.

The society maintains that the school began as Urban Day School before its renaming in 1985 and therefore remains a public institution bound by Nigeria’s secular education policy. In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mallam Abdulrahmen Elegbede, a copy received by Journalists, the students’ body accused the school leadership of several acts.

The society alleged that Muslim students were being prevented from observing their daily prayers. They were also denied opportunities to lead the school assembly. In addition, students were reportedly compelled to participate in Christian religious activities, such as carol services. MSSN further claimed that the school leadership created an atmosphere of intimidation for both Muslim staff and students.