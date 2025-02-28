MSSN Organises Qur’an Competition In Honour Of Lateef Adegbite In Lagos

Share

The Muslims Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit (MSSN Lagos), has organised Qur’an competition in honour of Lateef Adegbite who was one of the founders of the Muslims group.

The group in a Statement on Tuesday said that they will be hosting the crucial bootcamp designed to determine the finalists for its prestigious Lagos Quran Competition, popularly known as ReciteLagos.

The Quran memorisers are drawn from across Lagos State, each vying for a coveted spot in the grand finale, but had participated in the rigorous contest at zonal stages in five, 10, and 30 juzu.

The president of MSSN Lagos, Mr. Kamoldeen Abiona said the grand finale of the Qur’an competition organised in honour of the late Alhaji Lateef Adegbite is expected to be held on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at JF Ade Ajayi Auditorium, the University of Lagos with the theme, “Unfailing Compass”.

While the Shamsi Adisa Thomas Central Mosque in Ikeja will on Saturday become a hub of intense Quranic study as the memorisers will compete for the coveted spot.

Among the dignitaries expected at the event include the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Hamzat while a senior lecturer, Al-Hikmah University, Shaykh (Dr.) Sanusi Lafiagi, is expected to deliver the lecture alongside Dr. Abdullah Shuaib.

According to the Amir Abiona, the bootcamp served as a critical evaluation period, assessing not only the participants’ memorisation prowess but also their recitation accuracy and other technicalities.

He said: “The bootcamp focused on refining memorisation techniques, improving tajweed (rules of recitation), and deepening the participants’ understanding of the Quranic verses.

The competition is not merely a test of memory but a celebration of the profound connection between the memorisers and the Holy Quran.

“The selection process for the grand finale will be highly competitive, with only the most skilled and dedicated memorisers advancing.

The bootcamp is designed to ensure that the finalists possess the highest level of proficiency and are ready to inspire audiences with their exceptional Quranic recitations.”

The Chairman of the Qur’an competition’s organising committee, Imam Sulaimon Dhikrullah, noted that MSSN Lagos remained committed to promoting the study and understanding of the Quran among Muslim students and youth in Lagos State.

“This bootcamp is a testament to our dedication to nurturing Quranic talent and fostering a generation of devoted scholars,” he added.

