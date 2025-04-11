MSSN Lagos Calls For Implementation Of Shariah Law In S’West Judiciary System

Share

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has called on governments, especially in Southwestern Nigeria, to establish a Shariah Court of Appeal alongside the State High Courts and Customary Courts, as enshrined in Section 275 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

It is unfortunate that while developed nations with Muslim minorities have recognized and institutionalized Shariah courts, Muslim-majority regions in Nigeria still face hurdles in implementing this constitutional right. We urge our leaders to take immediate steps toward its establishment.

“The Prophet (peace be upon him) warned: “Indeed, Allah does not take away knowledge by removing it from the people, but He takes it away by the death of scholars. Until when no scholar remains, people will take ignorant leaders who, when asked, will notgive rulings without knowledge, thus going astray and leading others astray.” (Al-Bukhari & Muslim) The MSSN also felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the just concluded Eid-ul-Fitr 1446 A.H/2025.

The Amir (President), Kamoldeen Abiona, in his Eid-ul-Fitr message to all the Muslims across the globe, specifically to Nigerians and the Government, emphasized the need to uphold the virtues for the Blessed month of Ramadan in all endeavours, remaining steadfast in faith and conduct. “Brethren in faith, the sacred month of Ramadan has instilled in us perseverance, discipline, and devotion.

As we step into the post-Ramadan phase, let us imbibe all these qualities,” he Abiona said. Meanwhile, the students’ body, saddened, vehemently condemned the by recent acts of lawlessness and brutality in our society with the gruesome killing of 16 innocent Muslims traveling to Northern Nigeria for the Eid celebration. Abiona described as baseless the accusations of kidnapping, saying it is a stark reminder of the increasing disregard for human life.

“Such barbaric acts must not be tolerated, and we urge the authorities to ensure that those responsible face the full wrath of the law,” he said. As the death toll rises daily, and the so-called global leaders turn a blind eye, MSSNLagos insisted that the global and Muslim leaders and Muslims world wide must take action against the Israeli government.

“It is our duty to stand in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters—through awareness, prayers, advocacy, and economic resistance. One of the strongest tools at our disposal is the boycott of Israeli and allied products. “Ramadan has shown us that sacrificing personal comfort for a greater cause strengthens us rather than weakens us.

By joining the boycott movement, we contribute to the struggle against injustice and oppression. May Allah grant victory to the oppressed and defeat the oppressors. “Our hearts also remain with our oppressed brethren in Palestine, who continue to endure unspeakable persecution at the hands of the Zionist regime.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Whoever is not concerned about the affairs of the Muslims is not among us,” Abiona said.

The Muslim students’ body, however, commiserated with the Muslim Ummah on the passing of great scholars and intellectuals, in the last few months, within the Ummah, including Ustadh AbdurRahman Lekki, Sheikh Muideen Ajani Bello, Ustadh Qamardeen Ajala, Professor Murtala Bidmus, Dr. Mustapha Alimi among others. According to Abiona, their contributions to Islam and society were immense.

“May Allah forgive their shortcomings, grant them Al-Jannah Firdaus, and bestow patience upon their families and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“As we celebrate this blessed occasion, let us remember to extend love, kindness, and charity to those around us. May Allah accept our ibadah, bless our efforts, and keep us steadfast in faith,” he added.

