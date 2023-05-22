MSSN: Experts Gives Tips On Having A Successful Career

The Council Of Higher Institutions under the umbrella of the Muslim Student Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit (MSSN LSAU) on Saturday organised a Student’s Career Fair (SCF) 3.0 to enlighten members on building successful career goals.

The event which was tagged “Future Proofing Your Career” was held at the J.F Ade Ajayi (Main Auditorium) University of Lagos on Saturday, May 20 with the attendance of over a thousand students across all tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

Dignitaries who graced the event include Senior Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, a Human Resources Professional, HR Sofiat Peter, Corporate Communication Manager at Dentsu International, Sodiq Oyeleke, Developer Advocate for Axelar, Idris Olubisi, C.E.O of Zeinny Crafts, Zainab Alayande, C.F.O Globacom, Ahmad Sanusi.

Others are C.E.O Whiterose Ltd, Dr. Shakirat Kareem, Special Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner for Health at Lagos state government, Dr Tunde Ajayi, Founder Haut Institute of Technology and co-founder at barnaamaj, Ibrahim Salami, Khadijah Ismail Badmas.

According to the Coordinator of the Organ, Abdul-Hafeez Odusanya, the resource persons were drawn from different professionals in different sectors, Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of companies, and motivational speakers.

Odusanya stated that a Deep Dive session was held which was divided into sensitising the male gender on building networks and the female on “Limitless”, that there is no limit to their career, and also advised them to be optimistic, determined, and focused.

“The panelists have said it all and the students have heard it that all that they need to be prosperous in life is in their hands.

“So, they should take home, digest everything taught to prepare themselves for the future,” he added.

Dr Oreoluwa Finnih who commended the council for the initiative, said that the program would help the students as they move into the journey of their career path in finding their feet on the right track.

Finnih advised the students to also seek to improve their personal life, as activities and experiences in one’s personal life would have an effect on their career.

“There is a need to be flexible but remain focused. A lot has been said here today, she added

She further explained that “The most important and a take-home for them is to have the continuous learning, be committed to lifetime learning through all the available means, know a little bit of everything and be curious.”

Finnih offered to mentor and render forms of support to interested female students who aspired to distinguish themselves.

“I am open to guiding you on your career journey,” she said.

Sofiat Peter, a Human Resource professional, took the students through on how to build a solid career base from campus journey to corporate journey.

She advised the students to be passionate about their choice of career.

According to Peter, knowing one’s strengths and weaknesses, having a clear vision, and planning goals that are achievable in one’s chosen career are essential.

She spoke about how to be a person of value through learning more, volunteering more while building personal confidence so as to help with the growth of one’s career.

The panelists also mentioned technology, solid foundation, passion, determination, mentorship, communication, networking, continuous reading, patience, and perseverance among others as the keys to successful career paths for the future.