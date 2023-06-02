MSSN Celebrates 2023 Children’s Day With Youth Conference

Members of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria in Lagos State over the weekend, ,joined millions of Nigerian youths to mark the 2023 Children’s Day with an educating, informative and scintillating programme tagged “Youth Conference.”

It was gathered that the yearly event, an initiative of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, was organised by all the Area Councils in the State, with a unified theme, “The Leader’s Ship.” The event which took place at the newly built Chief P. O. Alabi Hall, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, saw over 20 schools, 300 students within Bariga, Oworonshoki, Obanikoro and environs in attendance.

They defied the early morning rain to grace the event which featured series of activities such as inter-school quiz and spelling competition, ewi (balad) recitation among others. In his speech, the Ameer (President) of the Area Council, Mal. Ibidunni Sulayman, welcomed the elated students to the auspicious occasion to celebrate Nigerian children, saying that Children are valuable gifts from Allah whose rights are guaranteed in the Qur’an and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“This is why the society deemed it fit to recognise Children’s Day in line with the United Nations’ 1989 convention on Children’s rights”, he noted According to him, This year’s Youth Conference theme is ‘The Leader’s Ship’ which emboldens the fact that children are the leaders of tomorrow and their parents, teachers and other stakeholders should make sure that their ships do not sink to ensure a brighter future for the Children.

While speaking on the theme from the Islamic perspective, Onilenla Hakeem, a student from Lanre Awolokun High School mentioned that young individuals, are the leaders of tomorrow and it is crucial that they understand the principles of leadership from an Islamic perspective, supported by evidence from the Qur’an and Hadith.

He highlighted several desirable qualities of a leader such as being a servant-leader, having integrity and being trustworthy among others. Another student, Alli Hamdaan, from YPO Shodeinde Memorial School, who spoke from the academic perspective, reiterated that as students, before they become future leaders, some things should be done.

These include setting goals, being good examples, embracing new ideas and opportunities and lastly doing what is right and not what is easy.