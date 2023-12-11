MSMEs: Wema Bank advocates financing models to bridge funding gaps

So far, what can you take out of President Bola Tinubu’s address with regard to agriculture? The broadcast for me is a way forward as well as the declaration of state of emergency on food production. The broadcast highlights what his administration intends to do, which is very impressive and quite encouraging. My worry is how it would be implemented so that it would not be business as usual. My question is this, how will those things he had promised get to the right hands and it will not be business as usual, because we need to get the right people involved. I think the government needs to work with credible agencies apart from the government. Let the government buy-off the grains from the farmers at a better price then sell out at a half price to the society. Those are the ways palliative works, that is the way state of emergency works.

Then when we talk about fertilizer and all other implements, the government needs to work with the association of farmers, the chamber of commerces and people who are into agriculture so that through them, those things will get to the real farmers. On availability of lands, government should work with people that can really implement, who can follow through with what the government has designed. We need to have sufficient food in Nigeria and also be able to complement other countries. The President also said he would support all year round farming, which a lot of stakeholders have been clamoring for. Do you think our river basins are up to the task of fully irrigating the system? Yes, I think apart from the northern parts of the country where we have the irrigation working effectively, in the West and the East parts, it has been individual efforts. I quite commend the effort that have been made so far in the Northern part and in the Middle Belt as well, where they have river basins they do all these things, it is good they are supporting but we can still do better. That is something that is achievable, we need to work in clusters, we cannot work in silos, when we have a cluster of farmers in a particular environment such can be provided. There are river basins, there is no where you will get to that you will not see one small river or the other, something like that can be enhanced to supply irrigation to other areas.

Don’t forget with all these things we need electricity, so let it go hand in hand electricity, water and transportation, they are all encompassing to achieve this objective that has been set for food sufficiency. Nigeria is said to be a net food importer, how can we change this tide, to ensure we have enough and also export? One of the best ways to get it done is what the government has said, then get everybody encouraged into farming. One of the things we are trying to do is the event for LCCI coming up, the agro fair and symposium; it is to catch some youths from the university, bring them onboard and let them begin to see how and what agriculture is all about. I know in the four corners of their classrooms, they would have been taught XYZ, but let them begin to come out, let us begin to encourage them and catch them young. We have many youths in this world, we have many youths in Nigeria and in West Africa but the participation of the youths is not enough they need to be encouraged because we call them GenZ. What they want is to use their phones to do all these things, how do we apply technology to the agric sector, we need to work with the Ministry of Technology and Innovation, how do we use technology to promote agriculture, so we need to work together and with that if many people are involved and we encourage agric investors, the better for us as a nation. We need to encourage investors through tax holiday, let their be tax holiday for some time, for instance say in the next three or four years, believe you me, we will plunge that kind of money back into the production of agriculture produce and with that we can have sufficient of food. Let say agricultural sector tax free for some years, investors come in, foreign and local investors come in, but your product must be sold in Nigeria; you must employ XYZ number of people. Also, the people that have been there like us, let there be tax free. For us to have sufficiency of food and to be able to export out of Nigeria there must be conducive environment.

Talking about the commodities exchange board that the President made mention of, as a stakeholder, how will you want this to be structured, private sector driven or public sector driven? It should be segmented, we have cocoa, that should still come, cashew board, groundnutboard, cassava board, we can have them in clusters like that, all those commodities need to be there and their duties well spelt out, without government intervention. When we have government intervention that is why we have that problem, that is when favourism comes in, nepotism, tribalism, and corruption sets in, so this thing should be private driven. We are talking about the board who and who is going to be members of the Board, we have to chose the right set of people, square peg in square hole, it is very important when we talk about all these things. They should not just go and bring just politicians who does not know these things. Politician can do it, but the person must know his onions. I can tell you foreigners have taken over majority of our commodity in this country.

The only one I have seen though it is still struggling is cashew where we have predominantly Nigerians. We are not saying foreigners should not come to Nigeria, they are needed, they are investors, they provide employment opportunities, but are they retaining most of the food here, if they are to repatriate how much are they repatriating? Are they paying their taxes well, what is their CSR, in the environment, all those things are very important but when you have a commodity board that means there is a regulator and it would be better. A lot of our produce here are exported raw without much value addition, what would you advise the government to do in this regard, so as to encourage value addition before export? We need enabling environment, if the environment is sufficient enough and there are right equipment, we will do it. We have to be technologically and industrially driven and let us revive all our industries. The enabling environment must be there if we are to promote value addition. There must be good electricity where factories and industries will be established so that there won’t be need for us to spend more money on generator.

There must be tax holiday and then our people need to be encouraged to do value addition, when there are various government incentives and various technologies for us to practice this, value addition will surface. Like what Julius Berger is doing here fantastic, they are planting hectares of cashew and also processing, that is what we need. Julius Berger has seen the lacuna and tap into it, we need other people to come into that, let their be value addition instead of selling the produce raw. Earlier you talked about your agro fair and symposium at LCCI, can you shed light on this? The agric and agro-allied group of the LCCI had this year’s agro fair and symposium on September 6 and 7 at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat. The theme of this year’s edition was, ‘Food Security and National Development’ and we had in attendance Alwan Ali Hassan, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Agriculture (BOA) as the keynote speaker. The theme was in line with the happenings in the country and even before the government came in, we are passionate about the topic. We made sure attendance was free for all the participants. We invited experts and practitioners in the agricultural sector to come and to discussed the way out for the nation to have enough food in the country.