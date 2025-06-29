MSMEs Shall Remain Our Pillar For Economic Dev’t – Abia Govt

The Abia State Government has reiterated its commitment to empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), describing them as a vital pillar in the fight against poverty and unemployment.

The government also pledged to maintain a secure and environmentally sustainable climate as the foundation for long-term economic growth.

The Commissioner for Industry, Small and Medium Enterprises, Mr. Michael Akpara, gave the assurance during the celebration of the 2025 World MSME Day held at the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba.

The event was organized by the African Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (AASME).

World MSME Day, marked every June 27, was established by the United Nations General Assembly to raise global awareness about the critical role of MSMEs in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Okey Ihemanma, the commissioner reaffirmed the state’s dedication to building a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economy in which MSMEs drive innovation, create employment, and boost national prosperity.

He noted that the government recognises that true development cannot be attained without economic stability and environmental stewardship.

“Our ministry is working in partnership with entrepreneurs, communities, and stakeholders to build a future where growth is anchored in sustainability, peace, and inclusivity,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Eme-Uche, expressed her delight at participating in the 9th edition of the event. She commended AASME for establishing the World-African MSME Centre for Entrepreneurship, Business, and Cultural Development—also known as the World MSME Knowledge Hub—at the polytechnic.

Represented by the Director of Administration in the ministry, Mr. Nwomiko Udo-Nwokocha, the commissioner described the theme of the event, “Building a Sustainable Economy Together with Security Development,” as timely, given the prevailing economic and security challenges in the country.

She described Abia as the capital of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria, noting that Governor Alex Otti has sustained that status by improving infrastructure and business environments across the state.

“Governor Otti has reconstructed access roads to major markets and factories, and he is currently remodeling Ariaria and Ekeoha Shopping Complexes to international standards,” she said.

“He also launched a security outfit code-named Operation Crush, which has contributed significantly to making Abia safe and conducive for business.”

In his remarks, the President/CEO of AASME, Darlington Onuoha Kalu, thanked Governor Otti for his continued investment in Aba’s commercial infrastructure and for remodeling key markets.

He, however, appealed to the governor to ensure that original shop owners are not displaced during the reconstruction of the markets.

Kalu also appreciated the Federal Government for supporting state-level economic development initiatives and commended the management of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic for hosting the newly established MSME Knowledge Hub.