MSMEs: LCCI Raises Fresh Concerns Over Severe Operational Challenges

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has again reported that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are grappling with severe operational challenges, including insecurity and unreliable power supply which are slowing down the pace of their business growth in the country.

The Director General of LCCI,, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who made this known in Lagos recently, said that small businesses continued to grapple with poor power supply and high electricity tariffs.

This is further compounded by unresolved meter-related issues, including unrefunded payments for meters that are now supposed to be free and uncredited balances during meter transitions.

She said: “Many MSMEs have shut down or reduced their staff strength with rising materials and energy costs. “The Chamber is calling on the relevant authorities for immediate government intervention—through electricity subsidies, proper refund mechanisms, and regulatory clarity on energy billing—to protect the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.”

While talking on the current activities in the country’s real estate and construction sector, the LCCI DG pointed out that real estate developers were facing a multi-pronged crisis, including high costs of construction materials due to forex challenges, bureaucratic bottlenecks in land titling, and exorbitant approval fees—especially in Lagos and some states.

Almona added that developers were also burdened by unofficial “soft costs” that inflate project budgets. While some states are advocating for monthly and quarterly rental payments to reduce tenancy burdens, no parallel support mechanisms exist for landlords and investors, making such policies punitive to investors. to her, “we call for a better policy and regulatory environment that attracts and sustains investments in the sector to drive jobs and revenue.”

On inflationary pressures that seem not to have sufficiently abated even with the rebased computations, the LCCI boss said: “We must invest more in infrastructure that drives the productive real sector of the economy.

Food inflation has remained the major driver of the headline inflation rate for almost two years. “We may need to review and reprioritize the 2025 budget assumptions to reflect a lower oil revenue expectation.

This should also call for necessary and critical adjustments to non-essential recurrent expenditures and non-productive subsidies. “To intensify our non-oil export promotion, the government should provide incentives to empower high growth sectors like solid minerals, the creative industry, and the digital economy.

“We can boost agricultural production and agroprocessing through targeted investments in local fertilizer production, highly subsidised extension services, tech-driven irrigation, and value chain infrastructure.

“To drive inclusive economic growth, we need to boost access to microfinance, improve and stabilize power supply, and drive regulatory reforms that support MSMEs and local manufacturing for job creation, revenue generation, and economic growth.

