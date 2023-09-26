MSMEs: Kogi govt distributes business tools to over 300 entrepreneurs

In line with his commitment to improving business performance and enhancing viability, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has distributed business enhancement tools to over 300 Micro and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the state. The empowerment, which was executed by the Kogi Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA) in partnership with the World Bank, was done in two batches. Over 100 MSMEs benefitted on Monday, while more than 200 benefitted in the first batch.

The Managing Director, KEDA, Hajiya Rekiya Onaiovo, said the beneficiaries were selected, out of the 60,000 registrations received by the Agency, following a thorough screening in a bid to meet up with the very high evaluation conditions of partners. Some of the items given to the MSMEs to enhance their operations included laptops, desktops, tablets, internet devices, POS machines, projectors, printers, android phones and other ICT business enhancing devices.

The KEDA MD explained that the distribution of the equipment, under the Kogi Cares Result Area 3 “and specifically the Delivery Linkage Indicator (DLI) 3.3”, were initially part of the Kogi government’s response to the biting effects of the COVID-19 lockdown period on Micro and Small Enterprises. She noted that ICT could facilitate connectivity and businesses could also maximise the internet space to conduct their business irrespective of their location and surrounding circumstances, warning that beneficiaries must not dispose of the tools as they had signed a contract in that regard. Onaiovo said KEDA, under Bello’s leadership, had ensured even distribution of the tools across the 21 local government areas of the state.