‘Msmes Key To Addressing Nigeria’s Unemployment’

Chief Executive Officer, 8thGear Hub and Venture Studio, Mr. Damilola Obidairo, has said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are strategic towards reducing employment in Nigeria.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also stated that they were a vital force, absorbing a large portion of the workforce and contributing significantly to the GDP.

According to him, MSMEs in Nigeria currently employ over 48% of the workforce. For him, MSMEs are crucial for economic development, provision of employment, innovation, and contribution to overall growth.

Obidairo said: “MSMEs are the key to addressing the great unemployment in the country. This is not my opinion. It is from data. MSMEs in Nigeria currently employ over 48% of the workforce.

Put all the banks, all the oil and gas organizations together, the MSME bloc as a whole is very strong and a real contributor to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). I want Nigerians to know that building value, creating value is the way forward.

We need to stop the attitude of rent-seeking or complaining. We need to get our hands dirty, building stuff, converting raw materials around us to finished products.

“That is the way we can grow as an economy, given what is going on globally right now. There is a strong need for Africa, there is a strong need for Nigerians to rise up as an economic unit, as an economic entity in itself, as a stronghold in itself, else we will continue to be a pushover in the community of nations.

Talking about this, there is a high level of unemployment and poverty. “The solution to unemployment and poverty is to create value as I mentioned earlier.

When we get up and we provide solutions to our problems and we turn them into businesses, we kill poverty at the root and in the process, we are also creating employment for others.

The job creation process is really in the hands of entrepreneurs. “It is the reason why I strongly believe that while the challenges of Nigeria are political, it is equally economical.

So there is a need for us to pursue the political correctness that is required. But as an enterprise support operator, I know that if we stand up economically as well, it is not complete.”

