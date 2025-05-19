‘MSMEs Key To Addressing 133m Multidimensional Poverty In Nigeria’

Share

The Chief Executive Officer, 8thGear Hub and Venture Studio, Mr. Damilola Obidairo, has said that Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) are key to addressing the 133 million multidimensional poverty in Nigeria.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said it was imperative to support (MSMEs) to accelerate socio-economic, industrial, agricultural development, as well as the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.

A report had stated that about 63 per cent of persons living within Nigeria (about 133 million people) are multidimensionally poor.

The report is the outcome of the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Survey launched by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Bureau of Statistics.

The survey was a collaborative effort between the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

It sampled over 56,000 households across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT). It provides multidimensional poverty estimates at senatorial district level.

The National MPI is 0.257, indicating that poor people in Nigeria experience just over onequarter of all possible depriations. – It showed that 65 per cent of the poor (86 million people) live in the North, while 35 per cent (nearly 47 million) live in the South.

It stated that poverty levels across States vary significantly, with the incidence of multidimensional poverty ranging from a low of 27 per cent in Ondo to a high of 91 per cent in Sokoto.

According to it, over half of the population of Nigeria are multidimensionally poor and cook with dung, wood or charcoal, rather than cleaner energy.

It revealed that high deprivations were also apparent nationally in sanitation, time to healthcare, food insecurity, and housing.

It stated that, in general, incidence of monetary poverty was lower than the incidence of multidimensional poverty across most states.

It added that in Nigeria, 40.1 per cent of people were poor, according to the 2018/19 national monetary poverty line, and 63% are multidimensionally poor according to the National MPI 2022.

The report showed that multidimensional poverty is higher in rural areas, where 72% of people are poor, compared to 42% of people in urban areas.

“The National MPI is reported with a linked Child MPI, which provides additional information on Multidimensional Child Poverty in Nigeria.

According to the report: Two-thirds (67.5%) of children (0–17) are multidimensionally poor according to the National MPI, and half (51%) of all poor people are children.

“The highest deprivations are in the indicator of child engagements – where over half of poor children lack the intellectual stimulation that is pivotal to early childhood development.

Child poverty is prevalent in rural areas, with almost 90 per cent of rural children experiencing poverty. “Across the geo-political zones, the child MPI shows higher poverty in the NorthEast and North-West (where 90% of children are poor) and lower poverty in the South-East and South-West (74% and 65.1% respectively).

The incidence of Child MPI is above 50 per cent in all States and greater than 95% in Bayelsa, Sokoto, Gombe and Kebbi. “Four million Nigerians – 2.1 per cent of the population – live with a child aged 15–17 who is the first generation in that household to have completed primary school.”

Also the World Bank in its latest April 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief for Nigeria stated that a staggering 75.5 per cent of rural dwellers live below the poverty line.

It revealed that while 41.3 per cent of Nigeria’s urban population lives in poverty; the situation is significantly worse in rural areas where economic stagnation, inflation and insecurity have combined to deepen hardship.

It stated, “Based on the most recent official household survey data from Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics, 30.9 percent of Nigerians lived below the international extreme poverty line of $2.15 per person per day in 2018/19 before COVID-19,” the report stated.

“Nigeria remains spatially unequal. The poverty rate in northern geopolitical zones was 46.5 per cent in 2018/19, compared with 13.5 per cent for southern ones. Inequality measured by the Gini index was estimated at 35.1 in 2018/19.

