MSMEs Can Create Over 20 Million Jobs – CPPE

Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) can create no fewer than 20 million jobs. He stated that the employment multiplier of investments in small businesses was very high.

He added that MSMEs were also an effective poverty reduction strategy for governments at all levels. In a presentation, the CPPE boss identified the drastic depreciation of the naira as a major factor impeding the growth of small businesses.

He also decried the grave impact of insecurity on small holder farmers across the country. Muda said: “According to the Small and Medium Enterprises Agency of Nigeria [SMEDAN], we had 39.65 million MSMEs, in Nigeria as at 2020. 96.9 per cent of these MSMEs are micro enterprises; 3.1 per cent are small and medium enterprises.

“The highest number of these enterprises are in Lagos. The key sectors to which they belong are agriculture, 38.4 per cent; trade, 33.3 per cent; other ser – vices, 9.8 per cent; manufacturing, 4.2 per cent.

“The SMEDAN survey further revealed that 96.2 per cent of the MSMEs are sole proprietors, while partnerships constitute a mere 3.3 per cent.

The survey revealed that the biggest challenges of the small businesses were high energy cost, high electricity tariffs, multiple taxation, access to finance and high cost of funds. Lately the drastic depreciation of the naira has become a major factor impeding the growth of the small businesses.

The same is true of the grave impact of insecurity on small holder farmers across the country.” He stated that the foregoing statistics had a number of implications for policy, adding that the best channel for an accelerated job creation was through the MSMEs.

“If for instance only 50 per cent of them could create just one job each, that would generate about 20 million jobs. The employment multiplier of investments in small businesses is very high. This is also an effective poverty reduction strategy for governments at all levels.

“What the data also shows is that policy makers need to robustly engage small businesses across all sectors in order to determine the appropriate policy interventions for the promotion of economic growth through the MSMEs pathways.

