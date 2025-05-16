MSME Forum: FG Appoints Oduwole, Enoh, Tijani, Ambrose Into Committee

Share

The Federal Government has announced the appointments of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose as members of the oversight Committee constituted to see to the successful hosting of the 4th African Union MSME Forum slated for Abuja.

The announcement was conveyed through a letter signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, and issued on behalf of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Other members appointed to serve in the committee include Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh; Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS), Zach Adedeji; Director General, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria(SMEDAN), Dr. Charles Odii; Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council(NEPC),Mrs. NonyeAyeni; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission(NIPC), Aisha Rimi; MD/CEO, NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello; President, NACCIMA, Dele Oyeand Deputy Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Union Division, Anthony Alonwu.

The Forum, which is scheduled to take place between June 23 and June 27, 2025 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, is a premier platform for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized enterprises to connect, share knowledge, and explore opportunities for growth and development.

The theme of the 2025 edition of the Forum is “Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access & Affordable Financing for Africa”.

