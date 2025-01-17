MSDND Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Blackmail N’Delta Ex-Militants

Share

A group known as the Movement for the Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND), has shown concern over a plot to allegedly blackmail prominent personalities and former militant leaders from the Niger Delta Region.

The Niger Delta advocacy group stated that this allegation is an unfounded plan to disrupt the existing peace in the region and attack oil assets in the region.

According to the group, the plot to blackmail the likes of High Chief Bibopere Ajube also known as “Shot At Sight,” King Ateke Tom, the first Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Rivers state, Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben also known as General Boyloaf, the leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo and few others before the Federal Government is a desperate attempt by some alleged dubious oil surveillance contractors and those involved in the illegal crude oil theft to cover up attempts of global exposure.

The Publicity Secretary of the Movement for the Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta, Comrade Kelvin Orughoe, in a statement issued via electronic mail on Friday, called on President Bola Tinubu and heads of security agencies to discountenance the blackmail and investigate those behind the desperate lies against these known and reputable sons of the Niger Delta region.

These men the group stated have sacrificed and contributed greatly to the sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Comrade Kelvin Orughoe said years after the acceptance of the Presidential Amnesty deal by the Federal Government, most of these targeted sons and Ex-Militant leaders have concerned themselves with educational and business pursuits within and outside the region, while their accusers are those remaining in the creeks perpetuating illegalities in the name of surveillance jobs.

Orughoe called on the Federal Government to hold those behind the Niger Delta Avengers responsible if there are security infractions in the region and any attack on oil assets.

The MSDND also noted that the threat by Civil Society groups involved in the December 2024 protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City USA may have added to the desperation of those involved in the plot of blackmail to devise new means of diverting FG’s attention from the threat of further protest to draw the International Community’s attention to human rights abuse in the region by the hired surveillance contractors.

The statement reads: “Let me recall that the last time threats against the nation’s oil assets were issued was back in 2016 by the defunct Niger Delta Avengers, and those behind the group are known to Nigerians and the security agencies.

“The Federal Government should investigate those behind the Niger Delta Avengers and they will discover that they are responsible for these desperation and blackmail against law-abiding leaders and citizens from the Niger Delta region.

“These people are using false accusations to cover up their deeds. The Ex-MEND Secretary-General, Comrade Jude Gbaboyor promised to release footage of some of their heinous misdeeds and they have become desperate to tarnish the images of upright freedom fighters in the region as a means of distraction.

“No right-thinking Niger Delta leader or youth is interested in attacking the existing peace in the region. The Federal Government should check their records and review footage of the Niger Delta Avengers.

