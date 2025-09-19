A group, Movement for the Sustainable Development in the Niger Delta (MSDND), has commended President Bola Tinubu for decentralising the Pipeline Surveillance Contract to various stakeholders in their different states across the region.

A statement issued on Friday by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Kelvin Orughoe, stated that President Bola Tinubu, in the last two years, has moved development closer to the people at the grassroots.

MSDND maintained that President Tinubu’s decentralisation of the Pipeline Surveillance Contract has earned him total support from major stakeholders across the region.

The group also welcomed him back from his working vacation, describing his visit to France and meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, as a show of bilateral commitment towards the improvement of social and economic development of the country.

MSDND), said despite the need for a deserved rest, the President was busy working for the mutual interest of Nigerians and promoting policies for the betterment of the country.

The statement reads:” We declare our support for President Tinubu’s resilience and persistence on decentralising the Pipeline Surveillance Contract to the various stakeholders in their different states across the region.

” Some stakeholders, including thousands of innocent citizens from the Niger Delta Region, had been victimised in the past due to monopoly and greed in the award of the Pipeline Surveillance Contract in the region.

“Going forward, we are looking for a quick announcement of more Surveillance Contracts to enable stakeholders to commence work in securing our nation’s assets in their various states.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use this medium to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to expedite action in the decentralisation process.

“Being the President and C-in-C, and as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, we respectfully ask the President to direct the relevant authorities to do the same in announcing the decentralised Pipeline Surveillance Contract to stakeholders in their various states.” The statement concluded.