MSC Introduces $4,000 War Risk Surcharge On Nigerian Bound Cargoes

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has introduced a War Risk Surcharge (WAR) of up to $4,000 for cargo shipments to Nigeria, other African countries and Indian Ocean islands from the Indian subcontinent and Gulf countries. The surcharge is due to increase security risks and disruptions in maritime traffic in the Middle East.

According to the liner, “the evolving security situation in the Middle East is affecting maritime traffic in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab El – Mandeb and causing disruption throughout our network.”

The company added that it would implement the surcharge for all cargoes moving from the Arabian Peninsula (Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE) to West Africa, East Africa, South Africa, Mozambique and the Indian Ocean Islands.

It added: “Cargoes originating from Gulf nations will incur $2,000 for 20-foot containers, $3,000 for 40-foot containers, and $4,000 for refrigerated containers destined for African countries. “MSC continues to closely monitor the situation and is working with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of its operations.”

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is raising economic risks across Africa. Rising oil prices threaten to weaken local currencies, worsen trade balances, and push inflation higher throughout the continent.

Many African nations rely heavily on imported fuel, meaning global energy shocks quickly translate into higher shipping costs, rising food prices, and mounting pressure on government budgets. Only a few African oil-exporting nations, such as Nigeria, Angola, and Ghana, are expected to benefit from rising oil prices.