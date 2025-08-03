Mrs Sanwo-olu Stresses Importance Of Praising God At Lagos Praise 2025

The First Lady of Lagos State, and convener of the Lagos Praise Programme, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has underscored the importance of praise to God in the life of every human.

She also expressed gratitude to the leadership of CAN and religious leaders across Lagos State for their continuous support.

In her address at the praise session held during the week, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that it serves as a vital platform for the body of Christ to lift their hearts and voices in sincere appreciation to Almighty God for His blessings.

She said, “Praise is fundamental and is one of the key catalysts that guarantee access to God. Praise is vital to every human being, which is why Psalm 67:3 says, ‘Let the people praise You, O God; let all the people praise You.’ As we lift our voices in praise today, I pray that Almighty God will accept our worship, answer our prayers, and exceed all our expectations.”

She added, “As the First Couple of Lagos State, we deeply value gatherings, which is why, at the inception of this administration, we introduced the monthly praise and worship program, held every last Thursday of the month in partnership with the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter.

This programme has been held consistently at the Lagos House, Marina, and Ikeja, to intercede for good governance, peace, and development in our state and individual families. Our trust is solely in God for divine intervention.”

This year’s theme, ‘Freedom Through Praise,’ is taken from Acts 16:25-26, which recounts the miraculous release of Paul and Silas from prison, demonstrating the transformative power of prayer and praise. Psalm 22:3 declares that God inhabits the praises of His people, and with this assurance, I am confident that He is here with us and will continue to do wonders in our lives individually, collectively, and in the state.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his speech, commended the First Lady for organizing such a commendable event, while the Chairman of CAN, Lagos State Chapter, Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Adegbite, remarked that “Lagos State will always move forward because the state knows how to praise God.”

The event was graced by dignitaries, including the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ably represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; the Lagos State Woman Leader for APC, Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas; the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Rt. Revd. Dr. Stephen Adegbite; Rev. Bukola Adeleke, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Christian Matters; Rev. Dr. Dele Ajayi, Presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja; Permanent Secretaries; and a host of religious leaders.

The event featured powerful ministrations by various choirs that excelled in contemporary praise songs but struggled with classical works, such as the renditions of *How Excellent* and the *Hallelujah Chorus*. The five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria were well represented, alongside members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), civil servants, and the general public.

Highlights included the soulful ministration of Yinka Erinle, who treated the audience to a collection of hymns and songs; Yinka Alaseyori’s energetic performance; and the evergreen Chief Dr. Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, who, despite his age, proved why he remains a legend. With timeless classics like *Aimasiko lo da mu eda, the crowd at the Blue Roof Auditorium, LTV 8 premises, experienced an evening of intense worship and praise.