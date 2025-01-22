Mrs Kuti: Celebrating A Woman Of Unwavering Strength, Compassion, Resilience

Share

The public presentation of ‘Mrs. Kuti’, a memoir written by Remilekun Anikulapo-Kuti, wife of the legendary music icon and Afrobeat exponent, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, brought to the fore the author’s exceptional and unwavering strength, compassion, and the profound impact she had not just on her children and grandchildren but also on those around her.

Held, penultimate Monday, in the serene Ouida, Ajanaku Street, Off Salvation, Opebi, Lagos, the event, which had in attendance children, grandchildren, and relatives, of the late Remilekun Anikulapo-Kuti, as well as friends and well-wishers, was a heartfelt celebration of her life and legacy.

The evening was more than a celebration of her words; it was a blend of emotion and inspiration, capturing the essence of a life that will continue to resonate through generations, a testament to her enduring legacy.

Anchored by celebrated poet, author and publisher, Lola Shoneyin, highlights of the event include performances, music, reading of excerpts from the book, a heartfelt conversations with Yeni and Femi Kuti on the “hot seat” moderated by Olaokun Soyinka.

As expected, it was a fascinating and stimulating session marked with banters and tributes as they share their experiences with their late mother.

The evening was punctuated by heartfelt tributes from her children, grandchildren, and relatives. Known for her unwavering support, wisdom, and compassion, 23 years after her passing, she has shared her story.

Told in her own words, the memoir, published by Cognix, an imprint of Ouida Books, reveals a life rich in love, resilience, and purpose.

‘Mrs. Kuti’ captures the journey of a woman whose quiet strength and profound influence shaped not only her family but also the life of her husband, Fela.

It stands as a tribute not only to their shared legacy but also to her remarkable life – a quintessential woman. Born on July 12, 1941, in London, Remilekun’s life journey began in Lagos, Nigeria, before she moved to England.

She attended Princess Alice School and Home in Sutton Coldfield, England. She met Fela in London in 1959, and on 7 January 1961, she married the emerging musician, Olufela Ransome-Kuti who would become the celebrated Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The 264-page book, ‘Mrs. Kuti’, written during the turbulent days of Kalakuta Republic, in the early 70s, is an account of her life, from the day she was born, before she met Fela, and after she met Fela in 1959.

In this book, the author describes how Fela appeared in her life ‘like a comet,’ how their romance led to marriage, and how they moved to 1960s Lagos.

It explores then turbulent years of her life with Fela, documenting both personal and shared struggles as they journeyed through fame. Says her daughter, Yeni Kuti, this book has been a long, long time coming.

She recalls when her mother started writing this book, Femi, who, according to her, was Mummy’s ‘golden child’ read it and loved it.

“Mummy often begged me to read it, but I would refuse and say I wasn’t interested in her ‘Mills and Boon’ love stories, a decision I would regret with all my heart. It was after she passed that I started reading it.

I had so many questions, but it was now too late for her to answer. That saddened me and again made me put off reading it. It is still so hard for me to read her words,” notes Yeni, in the book’s Foreword.

She recalled how they were able to gather the manuscripts from relatives, including Remilekun’s sister, Aunt Sonia, in London, and with the help of her cousin, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, and his wife, Lola Shoneyin, they were able to get the book published.

“Mummy had a tough childhood and grew up to be a shy, beautiful young lady… She met Fela in London and fell in love.

Mummy had dreams of a quiet life where she and her beloved husband would raise their children. But life with Fela was anything but quiet,” Yeni further stated.

Thus, this book also gives us unique insights into Fela’s showbiz lifestyle, the violent backlash against his social activism, and his marriage to 27 women in a single day.

Added to this, noted Femi Kuti, the book sheds light on Fela’s passion for justice and his music, which often challenged societal norms, stressing that his late mother “didn’t amplify her pains in the book, especially during the days Fela was locked up.”

As veteran actress, Carol King, read passages from the memoir, the audience was transported into her world. Her words spoke of love, partnership, and the challenges of navigating a life in the public eye while remaining grounded.

The event was not just a book presentation; it was a celebration of a woman whose life touched so many. Her children and grandchildren left no doubt that her legacy would live on, not just in the pages of her memoir, but in the lives she shaped and the hearts she touched.

As the audience departed, clutching copies of the memoir, there was a sense of reverence in the air. It was clear that this was more than an evening of remembrance—it was a powerful reminder of the enduring impact of love, resilience, and the written word.

Share

Please follow and like us: