MREIF Posts N10.74bn Net Income, Declares N9.72 Final Dividend In Q4’25

The MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) reported a net income of N10.74 billion for the 10-month period ended December 31, 2025, as the Fund continued to expand mortgage financing and housing development support across Nigeria.

According to its Q4 2025 unaudited investor report, total income stood at N36.54 billion, driven largely by N35 billion in interest income on financial instruments held at redeemable value. Interest income on loans contributed N1.43 billion, while other investment income amounted to N106.85 million.

Total operating expenses for the period were N11.19 billion, resulting in a profit before distributions and tax of N25.35 billion. Following total dividend distributions of N22.82 billion for the full year, the Fund recorded a profit after distributions of N2.54 billion.

The Fund declared a final distribution of N9.72 per unit for eligible unitholders, translating to an annualized yield of 19.28 per cent for commercial investors. MREIF’s net asset value (NAV) increased from N261.83 billion as of October 1, 2025, to N270.29 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Net asset value per unit stood at N101.02 at year-end, with 2.5 billion units in issue. Total assets closed at N270.33 billion, comprising N127.30 billion in financial assets at redeemable value, N68.14 billion in mortgage loans, N74.64 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and N250.38 million in other receivables.

Liabilities, excluding net assets attributable to unitholders, stood at N17.79 billion, including N15.34 billion in distribution payables and N2.45 billion in accrued expenses. Net assets attributable to unitholders amounted to N252.54 billion.

The Fund, sponsored by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and managed by ARM Investment Managers Limited, continued to scale its housing finance mandate during the fourth quarter.

In Q4 2025, MREIF on boarded three additional Eligible Financial Institutions (EFIs), bringing the total to 18 comprising eight commercial banks and 10 mortgage banks. The Fund disbursed N23 billion for 336 mortgage applications during the quarter.

As of December 31, 2025, cumulative disbursements reached N70.72 billion, with 1,082 mortgages originated across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Additionally, two off-take guarantees valued at N5 billion were executed in favor of developers, strengthening credit enhancement mechanisms to support residential housing construction.