MRC Seeks Religious Leaders’ Intervention in Curbing Irregular Migration

The Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has stressed the need for religious leaders’ involvement in its advocacy on the dangers of irregular migration. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Head of Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Lagos, Maureen Ovie at a media workshop with the theme “Amplifying Women’s Voices In Migration Decision” organised by a non- governmental organisation Girls Inspired Development Network (GIDN) founded by Rita Folawewo, revealed that some religious leaders have been indicted by migrants.

To this end, Ovie said there was a need to call on religious leaders to rightly use their influence in pressing home the dangers of irregular migration. She also noted that the advocacy which kicked off January 2023 was an addition to MRC migration route as 6000 persons have been reached through not less than 15 religious centres. Ovie stated:”We discovered that some of the migrants have indicted them (religious leaders) that they encourage them. By and large another reason is that they are influencers so they reach out to so many. Imagine the congregation size in a church or mosques.

This is how influential these religious bodies are, they make more impact knowing that their leaders have sanctioned this advocacy. “So there is a truth to it as they command larger number that needs to be reached. When we go to school we reach the younger age that needs to be reached, when we go to communities it is the older ones that are probably not working that we see to talk to. But when we go to churches and mosques it is an holistic thing, you see the father, mother, children, uncles grandparents, everybody is there in a much relaxed atmosphere.

“We can easily talk, they ask questions and we are able to give them more information on the dangers of irregular migration and show them the regular way to migrate if they must. When links are needed for maybe study or work we are able to give them. We are able to inform them for them to make well informed migration decision in churches and mosques.” Meanwhile, GIDN Executive Director, Folawewo in her address noted that the workshop and interactive session for media practitioners was to address challenges faced by media in strengthening the discourse, provide recommendations to support media capacities, highlight resources, tools, and opportunities for media and improve documentation of women’s stories for justice and human rights.