MRA Seeks Legitimate Measures To Ensure Safer Internet For Users

Share

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on Federal and State governments to take legitimate measures to safeguard the rights and safety of internet users in Nigeria, stressing that the frequent abuse and misuse of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 by public officials and powerful individuals to intimidate and harass journalists, activists, and citizens exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression is undermining cyber-security.

In a statement to mark this year’s Safer Internet Day (SID), MRA called on the Federal Government to review and amend the Cybercrimes Act to prevent its misuse, ensure that it is rights-respecting, that it aligns with international human rights standards as well.

In addition, MRA urged the government to provide clear guidelines for the application of the Act to prevent arbitrary or politically motivated prosecutions; and to hold accountable security and law enforcement officials or individuals who misuse the law to harass and intimidate citizens.

The organisation noted that although originally intended to combat genuine cybercrime threats such as fraud and cybersecurity breaches, the Cybercrimes Act has unfortunately become a tool for censorship and suppression given the growing number of cases where charges of cyberstalking and other provisions of the law are weaponised to stifle dissent and punish legitimate criticism of public officials and influential private citizens.

MRA’s Deputy Executive Director, Mr Ayode Longe, said in the statement: “These actions not only undermine democratic principles but they also violate Nigeria’s obligations under regional and international human rights instruments, which guarantee and protect the rights to freedom of expression and access to information.”

He noted that the theme of this year’s SID, “Together for a Better Internet,” underscores the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in creating an online space that is safe, human rights-respecting, and accessible for everyone, especially young people and vulnerable populations.

According to Mr Longe, “while Nigeria has made significant strides in the adoption of digital technologies, threats such as online scams, data breaches, misinformation and disinformation, and other harmful content persist.

“There is therefore an urgent need for effective legal and policy frameworks that protect users without undermining their rights to privacy, freedom of expression, access to information and other human rights online.”

Mr. Longe also requested the government to embark on digital literacy programmes to educate citizens about online risks and how to protect themselves; partner with tech companies to create tools and resources that promote online safety while maintaining user rights, and ensure accountability for individuals and organisations engaged in malicious online activities.

He urged the judiciary to remain vigilant in upholding the rights of Nigerians by dismissing and discouraging frivolous cases brought under the guise of cybercrime charges and ensuring that the law is applied fairly and justly to achieve legitimate objectives.

Mr Longe expressed MRA’s determination to promote and defend digital rights and advocate for a free and open digital environment, saying

“Together, we can create an internet environment where everyone, regardless of their age or background, can access information, express themselves freely, and engage responsibly.”

Share

Please follow and like us: