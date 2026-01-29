MRA Report Documents 86 Attacks On Journalists

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has documented 86 incidents of attacks against journalists, media organizations and citizens in Nigeria in 2025, warning that a deepening culture of impunity continues to threaten freedom of expression across the country.

The findings are contained in MRA’s 2025 Annual Report on Freedom of Expression in Nigeria, titled “The Reign of Impunity,” released on Thursday in Lagos.

The 147-page report paints a troubling picture of a deteriorating environment for media freedom, marked by widespread violations and a complete absence of accountability for perpetrators.

According to the report, the 86 documented incidents occurred across 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Notably, none of the cases resulted in a successful investigation or prosecution, even where the acts amounted to criminal offences.

Arrests and detentions emerged as the most common method of suppressing freedom of expression, with 38 cases recorded, representing over 44 percent of all incidents. Physical violence followed closely, with 21 cases of assault and battery, accounting for more than 24 percent of the total.

The report also recorded two killings: one involving a journalist killed in the line of duty, and another involving a woman murdered over allegations of blasphemy. In addition, MRA documented one case of kidnapping and the shutdown of a media outlet during the year.

In identifying perpetrators, the Nigeria Police Force was named the worst offender, responsible for 41 incidents, nearly 48 percent of all documented attacks.

The Department of State Services (DSS) ranked second, accounting for about 7 percent of cases. Together, the two agencies were implicated in more than half of all violations recorded.

Geographically, Lagos State and the FCT recorded the highest number of attacks, with 16 and 14 incidents respectively.

MRA also highlighted emerging patterns, including the continued “weaponization” of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended), to target journalists and government critics.

The report further noted the growing use of digital surveillance tools and spyware to monitor and track journalists.

Beyond direct involvement in violations, the report stated that law enforcement and security agencies frequently failed to intervene in attacks by non-state actors, even when present.

It added that journalists were often deliberately targeted during the brutal suppression of peaceful protests and demonstrations.

In the preface to the report, MRA Executive Director, Mr. Edetaen Ojo, said that despite rapid changes in the media landscape driven by digital technologies, the core challenges facing journalists remained unresolved.

“These challenges are political, legal, economic and social in nature, and are characterized by persistent attacks on journalists, misuse of laws and regulatory powers, shrinking civic space, a harsh economic climate and growing digital threats,” Ojo said.

He warned that the entrenched culture of impunity “remains one of the gravest threats to media freedom in Nigeria, emboldening perpetrators and fostering fear and self-censorship within the media community.”

MRA called on the Federal Government to ensure prompt, transparent investigations into all attacks against journalists and citizens, and to make the outcomes public.

It also urged the government to issue clear directives to security agencies prohibiting harassment, intimidation, arbitrary arrests and other forms of attacks against journalists and individuals exercising their right to free expression, particularly online.

The organization further recommended that, in line with the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, the Federal Government establish a national mechanism or policy framework dedicated to the safety and protection of journalists, including early warning systems and rapid response protocols.