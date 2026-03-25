MRA Hails Bauchi CP As Police Pledge To Probe Assault On Journalist

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday welcomed an announcement by the Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemning last Saturday’s assault on Albarka Radio journalist, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, by police officers under his command, as well as his pledge to investigate the incident and sanction any officer found culpable.

The organisation, however, called on the Nigeria Police Force at Federal and State levels to take concrete measures to prevent future occurrences and end attacks on journalists.

The Police Public Relations Officer at the Bauchi State Command, SP Nafiu Habib, said in a statement that earlier in the day, the Commissioner met with the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state; the General Manager of Albarka Radio, and the relatives of the journalist in his office, during which he condemned the attack on the journalist and promised to investigate the incident.

Responding to the an- nouncement, MRA said in a statement issued in Lagos by its Communications Officer, Mr. Idowu Adewale: “We consider the Commissioner’s swift reaction and his decision to constitute an investigative and disciplinary team as a positive step toward accountability.

“We are particularly en- couraged by the Commissioner’s acknowledgment that police personnel are deployed to protect citizens and not to engage in attacks on civilians, as well as his recognition that the incident constitutes an affront to journalists and undermines media freedom.”

Saying that, “Such statements are important in reinforcing the principle that journalists must be free to carry out their professional duties without fear of intimidation, harassment, or violence,” Mr. Adewale noted that “similar assurances have been given in the past following attacks on journalists in different parts of the country.