Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned the recent call by the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), seeking an amendment to the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011, to introduce punitive measures against so-called “fake CSOs” allegedly misusing the law to blackmail public institutions.

In a statement issued Friday in Lagos, MRA described the proposal as “ill-conceived and deeply troubling,” warning that it could undermine the very foundation of the FOI Act, which was enacted to promote transparency, accountability, and citizens’ right to access public information.

“Suggesting punitive measures based on vague, subjective, and unsubstantiated claims of misuse poses a huge risk of the Act becoming a tool to silence journalists, researchers, civil society actors, and members of the public who legitimately seek information,” said MRA’s Programme Officer, Ms. Ayomide Eweje.

She rejected any narrative that seeks to criminalise the exercise of a fundamental right under the pretext of protecting public institutions. “The appropriate response to concerns about abuse of the FOI Act—if such concerns are indeed valid—is institutional transparency and routine compliance by all public bodies, not weakening the law or targeting its users,” she said.

Ms. Eweje argued that NEITI’s claim that “fake NGOs” have hijacked the FOI Act to blackmail institutions is unfounded and illogical. She noted that the law grants every individual the right to request information, making it unnecessary for anyone to pose as an NGO, whether real or fake, to make a request.

“There is no blackmail value in information obtained legally under the FOI Act, as it becomes publicly available by default,” she explained. “You can only be blackmailed if you have something to hide or have committed wrongdoing. Protecting public officials from exposure is not a valid reason to amend the Act.”

She further pointed out that blackmail and extortion are already criminal offences under existing federal and state laws, meaning anyone attempting to misuse the FOI Act for such purposes can already be prosecuted without needing to alter the law.

Eweje expressed disappointment that such a proposal came from the head of NEITI, an agency mandated to enhance accountability in the extractive sector. “Dr. Orji’s stance contradicts NEITI’s core mission and global standards of openness. It risks damaging the credibility of the agency both locally and internationally,” she said.

She urged NEITI and other public bodies to focus on complying with their disclosure obligations under the FOI Act, build capacity for managing information requests, and promote a culture of openness to strengthen public trust.

Eweje concluded by reaffirming MRA’s commitment, alongside its partners across sectors, to defend the FOI Act against any attempts to dilute its provisions or punish citizens for exercising their rights.

