MRA Condemns Assault On Journalist In Bauchi

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday condemned the reported assault on Albarka Radio journalist, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, by police officers over the weekend while he was covering the Eid Durbar celebration in Bununu, headquarters of the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

MRA described the action as another unacceptable attack on media freedom and the safety of journalists in Nigeria. In a statement issued in Lagos, MRA demanded an immediate, speedy and transparent investigation into the incident, which should result in the prosecution of all the police officers involved and adequate compensation to the journalist for the injuries he suffered as a result of the unwarranted attack and the egregious violation of his rights.

According to reports, Adamu was at the venue of the event in the course of his legitimate professional duties when he was stopped by police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr. Jamilu Kabir, a Superintendent of Police, as he was walking towards the area designated for members of the media in order to cover the event.

Adamu said when he insisted on his right to cover the event as the police officers attempted to prevent him from doing so, he was beaten by several officers despite identifying himself as a journalist.