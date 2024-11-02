MRA Calls On FG To Protect Nigerian Journalists

Share

The Media Rights Agenda has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency ensure the safety of journalists practising in the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Obioma Okonkwo, the Head of its Legal Department, Media Rights Agenda, maintained that the Federal Government should prosecute and punish perpetrators of attacks against journalists.

MRA described the Federal Government’s continued disobedience of the judgment, delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo in a suit it filed against the Attorney-General of the Federation in which the court granted the eight declarations sought by MRA and issued three mandatory orders as an affront to justice and the rule of law.

It recalled the court’s orders in the judgment directing the Federal Government to take measures to prevent attacks on journalists as well as to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of all attacks against journalists and other media practitioners adding that the Federal Government was yet to do any of those things.

MRA called on the government to prioritize the protection of journalists through concrete measures and action, including strengthening legal protections by adopting and implementing laws that protect journalists from violence and harassment and by ensuring the swift prosecution of those responsible for crimes against media professionals.

It urged media organizations to take proactive measures to protect their staff and engender a supportive environment where journalists can perform their duties safely and without fear.

The statement stated: “On the occasion of this year’s International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Media Rights Agenda (MRA) calls on the Federal Governments to take decisive action to ensure the safety of journalists in Nigeria”

“This includes complying with the February 16, 2024 judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja directing it to take measures to prevent attacks on journalists and other media practitioners and to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of attacks against journalists.”

“The culture of impunity being nurtured by the Federal Government through its failure to comply with and enforce the court’s judgment is deeply concerning.”

“Far too often, crimes committed against journalists remain unresolved, and the perpetrators go unpunished.”

“This impunity not only emboldens those who seek to harm or silence journalists and the media, it also undermines public confidence in the rule of law and democratic governance.”

“As we commemorate this day, we honour the courage and resilience of journalists who risk their lives and liberty to bring us stories that matter.”

” We must renew our collective commitment to ending violence and other forms of attacks against journalists and ensuring that every journalist in Nigeria can work freely and safely.”

“Together, let us build a society where truth-telling is celebrated and those who seek to harm the messengers of truth are held accountable.”

