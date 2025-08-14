MRA Calls For Action To Combat Impunity, Protect Female Journalists In Nigeria

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called for Action to Combat Impunity and protect female Journalists in Nigeria.

The call was made at a two-day workshop held in Abuja on the Safety of Female Journalists in Nigeria, organised by MRA with support from the International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX) to address the safety concerns of female journalists in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the MRA executive director, Edetaen Ojo, noted that the workshop, which brought together female journalists from different media outlets, aimed to sensitise participants on how to leverage available legal frameworks for their protection and the remedies available to them when their rights are threatened or violated.

“Female journalists in Nigeria face unique challenges, including harassment, intimidation, and physical attacks. These challenges not only affect their safety but also undermine their ability to carry out their duties effectively.”

The workshop highlighted the need for stakeholders to take concrete actions to protect female journalists and ensure that perpetrators of attacks against them are brought to justice.

“Attacks on journalists undermine media freedom, democracy, and the public’s right to information. Perpetrators of attacks on journalists often act with impunity, and media organisations’ failure to stand by journalists when they face threats and attacks makes them more vulnerable.

The workshop recommends that the Federal and state governments should publicly condemn attacks on journalists, conduct thorough investigations, and prosecute perpetrators.

It also called on the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to review existing laws to ensure they protect female journalists from gender-based violence and threats.

It stressed that media organisations should adopt and enforce gender-sensitive workplace policies, provide necessary resources for female journalists’ safety, and stand united in solidarity with journalists facing threats or attacks.

” Stakeholders should work together to establish mechanisms for a safer environment for journalists, including training, capacity-building, and joint advocacy for the implementation of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists.”

The workshop participants reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their safety and protecting their rights as female journalists, calling on all stakeholders to recognise the importance of their safety to media freedom, democracy, and national development.

“By working together, stakeholders can create a safer and more enabling environment for female journalists to carry out their duties without fear or intimidation.”