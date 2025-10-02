MRA Calls For Access To Information To Address Nigeria’s Environmental Straits

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has highlighted the risks posed by an inadequate national response to environmental and climate challenges to ecosystems, public health, livelihoods, and national stability.

To this end, MRA has called for a more robust implementation of frameworks for access to environmental information in Nigeria to mitigate their negative impact. The organisation made this known in a report it issued Tuesday.

While warning that the cost of environmental and climate challenges in lost lives, displaced communities, billions of dollars damage to facilities and infrastructure are already too high, the organisation stressed that without timely access to reliable environmental information, citizens and other members of the public cannot effectively participate in environmental governance, protect their rights, and proffer realistic solutions to address the climate and environmental straits.