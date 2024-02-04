Mr. President, This House Is Falling

On occasions of prolonged uncertainties in communities, it is normal for concerned observers to ask, ‘are there no elders around to restore order?’ The unceasing spate of insecurity in the country, has reached the point at which the citizens may start asking if there is any semblance of protection by the government over them. Security of life and property of the peo- ple, has been established as the primary function of government, hence the principle is given adequate mention in the 1999 Constitution. Unfortunately, that major obligation which the Constitution bestows on the government, is being met in breach. Virtually on daily basis, Nigerians are abducted, maimed and/or killed by kidnappers, terrorists or the so-called unknown gunmen, with the relevant agencies of the state not doing much to save them.

On Monday, January 29, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of the Civil Society Joint Action Group (CSJAG) reported that at least 2,423 people have been killed, while 1,872 were abducted within eight months of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CIS- LAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, who made the disclosure, expressed the concern of his colleagues at the deteriorating state of security across Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, and called on the government to take steps to end the endemic insecurity, mitigate further attacks by kidnap syndicates and terrorist groups, and, account for persons missing in these attacks.

Though the figure posted by the CSOs is high, it is nonetheless, conservative, considering that many cases of deaths and abductions in remote parts of the country, are hardly brought to public light. By gruesome coincidence, while CIS- LAC and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) listed the number of Nigerians killed or taken in by hoodlums, five school children, three teachers and a bus driver were kidnapped in Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State. The gunmen were said to have ambushed the school bus carrying the pupils from a private nursery school back home at about 5 p.m. By Tuesday, the kidnappers had issued a demand of N100m for the release of their victims. The same Monday, bandits attacked a vehicle conveying three traditional rulers between Oke-Ako and Ipao Ekiti, in Ajoni Local Government Area.

Two of the monarchs – the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, lost their lives in the attack, while the Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, narrowly escaped. Elsewhere, gunmen on Thursday night invaded the palace of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State and killed the traditional ruler of the community, General Segun Aremu (rtd). The attackers also whisked away the wife of the monarch and two others. In Imo, the former chairman of the state’s traditional rulers’ council, Eze Samuel Ohiri of Orodo community in Mbaitolu local government area, was released from captivity, by his abductors, after being held for over two weeks. With- in the same period, terrorists in Kaduna, killed at least 17 people and kidnapped 58 others in three communities in Kauru Local Government Area.

Same day, a different gang of bandits struck in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Ter- ritory (FCT), abducting seven members of a family and killing a policeman. One of the victims was killed while others were released after a crowd-funding exercise to raise the ransom demanded by their captors. Other frightening instances abound in other parts of the country. No nation progresses on such regular flow of blood by its citizens. Nigeria is bleeding profusely at all fronts and impact felt in all aspects of the national economy. Things cannot, certainly be allowed to continue on this trajectory. The other day, President Tinubu raised an alarm that the Federal Government’s target of a $1 trillion economy will be in jeopardy if the current spate of insecurity in the country persists.

His remarks tallied with unexciting projections on the country’s economy by experts and international agencies. For example, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its ‘World Economic Outlook Update: Near- Term Resilience, Persistent Challenges (July 2023)’ report, had projected that Nigeria’s economic growth would decline in 2023 and 2024 due to security issues in the oil sector. It stated that the country’s economy would grow at 3.2 per cent in 2023, before declining to 3.0 per cent in 2024. Here at home, the impacts of insecurity, corruption and other hostile business factors are already being felt as more than 15 multinational firms have relocated from Nigeria in the past three years, according to data from the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

The latest in the exodus, were Procter & Gamble, P&G, a major global player in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, (FMCG), segment and Equinor, another global player in the upstream oil sector, giving indications of leaving the country and posting an expected loss of $335 million (about N310bn) in Foreign Direct Investments, (FDI), to the economy.