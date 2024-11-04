Mr Macaroni Writes Open Letter To Sanwo-Olu Over Poor Roads

Share

Nigerian content creator and activist, Mr Macaroni has called out Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State over the poor condition of the state’s roads.

Speaking on the dilapidated State of the roads, Mr Macaroni said the majority of Lagos roads pose grave danger to the residents due to their deplorable condition.

In an open letter to the governor via his X handle on Monday, the content creator asked why the Governor is risking the lives of the citizens while urging the government to fix the roads to prevent further accidents.

READ ALSO:

He wrote; “Hello Mr Governor @jidesanwoolu, one of these days when you are not too busy with the very serious task of going to the Airport in Abuja to welcome Mr President from an International trip, kindly take a drive around Lagos roads and let us know why the government continues to risk the lives of Lagosians.

“There are potholes on the roads causing accidents that are capable of destroying lives and properties. Do better.”

Share

Please follow and like us: