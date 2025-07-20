Mr Macaroni Stars As Policeman In ‘Freedom Way’

Debo Adedayo, popularly known as ‘Mr Macaroni’, the actor widely recognised for his social justice activism, plays a police officer in the drama film ‘Freedom Way’, which was released in cinemas nationwide on Friday, July 18, 2025.

The award-winning film, written and produced by Blessing Uzzi under her company, Bluhouse Studios, marks the directorial feature debut of Olalekan Afolabi.

‘Freedom Way’ explores how unstable policies affect young people trying to build something of their own, weaving in powerful social themes like police injustice and broken systems.

According to the actor and skit maker, ‘Freedom Way’ is a story that’s instrumental to Nigerian society.

“What was most endearing was the way we all connect, and the way every action and inaction affects the next person. I want people to feel and understand there should be consequences for their actions,” said Mr Macaroni

The cast also features Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Akintola, Ogranya Jable Osai, Meg Otanwa, Mike Afolarin, Jesse Suntele, Taye Arimoro, Akin Lewis, Teniola Aladese and Tiwalola Adebola-Walter.

The film made headlines at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), where it won Best Film and Best Writing for Uzzi. It also received nominations for Best Sound Design, Best Music and Best Supporting Actor for Jacobs. Bluhouse Studios, the production company behind the film, is one of Africa’s fast-rising creative studios, with a growing reputation for producing bold, high-impact visual work.

Founded by Uzzi in 2021, Bluhouse has produced music videos for artistes like Davido, Cobhams, Broda Shaggi, Zlatan, Chike and Waje, while also collaborating with major brands including 1xBet, Bet9ja, Infinix, Tecno and Bigi.

The studio also produced Zikoko ‘Life’, an anthology that recently debuted on YouTube. With ‘Freedom Way’, Bluhouse is cementing its reputation as a home for compelling, globally resonant African storytelling.

The film has screened at international festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2024, the New York African Film Festival, the Red Sea International Film Festival and the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), where it won the Jury Prize.

“It feels really good, surreal, for ‘Freedom Way’ to finally be screened in Nigerian cinemas,” said Uzzi. “I’m excited to see how people receive it here, where it matters most.”

Afolabi hopes his first feature film gets people talking. “It’s an important story. I want it to inspire conversations. If it does that, then we’ve done our job.”

‘Freedom Way’ is distributed by Genesis Pictures and is now showing in cinemas nationwide.