Mr Macaroni Speaks On Financial Donation Amid 50m Debt

Nigerian comedian, content creator and Nollywood actor, Adebowale Adedyo, better known as Mr Macaroni has clarified that he is not seeking donations, following his recent disclosure of the sum of N500 million debt.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Macaroni revealed his financial struggles, attributing them to a failed investment and a scam between 2021 and 2022.

He also acknowledged that financial recklessness and excessive generosity played a significant role in his predicament.

The comedian further shared that the burden of debt left him emotionally drained, with betrayal from a trusted friend exacerbating the situation.

However, he noted that he found strength through his faith and the unwavering support of his loved ones.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, Mr Macaroni explained that he revealed his financial struggles not to solicit aid, but to help others learn from his experience.

He said; “I’m not accepting any help or donations. I shared the story mainly because I wanted people to learn from my mistakes.” READ ALSO: Mr Macaroni Opens Up On Financial Struggle.

Mr Macaroni Breaks Silence, Says I’ll Snub Sanwo-Olu Again.

Mr Macaroni Reacts To Dele Farotimi’s Arrest Following his revelation, several celebrities and activists have extended words of encouragement to him. Social activist, Rinu Oduala defended Mr Macaroni against criticism, saying, “I can attest to your financial kindness, not recklessness. Even in the midst of all these, you still send money. May the love in our hearts be greater than all hate.” Political commentator, Morris Monye also sympathized with him, writing, “God has given us all grace to overcome challenges.” Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo praised Mr Macaroni’s resilience, saying, “Your good heart came through for you, my brother.” Kehinde Bankole commended his transparency, calling it “A high level of accountability” and wishing him continued financial, spiritual, and mental healing. She wrote: “This is a high level of accountability. Leadership of our own lives. So sorry to hear all you went through. I say daily, ‘Everyone is dealing with something.’ May more financial, spiritual, and mental healing continually lift you and all of us who may need it.” Do2dtun wrote; “Vulnerability is a type of strength that breaks everything that decides to take advantage of your peace. You have opened up and you have just attained another level of growth.” Broda Shaggi offered words of encouragement, saying, “Like I said, we all will be tested. The secret of life is to fall seven times and to get up eight times.” Also, other notable figures, including Ejike Asiegbu, Nosa Rex, Kaffy, Adunni Ade, Officer Woos, and Sharon Ooja, also showed their support.

