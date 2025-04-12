Mr Macaroni Reacts To Seyi Law’s ‘I Made You Popular’ Comment

Share

Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator, Mr Macaroni, has fired back at Seyi Law after he claimed he made him popular in the entertainment space.

Mr Macaroni’s reaction followed Seyi Law saying that before Mr Macaroni became popular, he approached him for a skit opportunity during his mother’s birthday.

According to him, he wrote a skit for the comedian, which pushed him into the limelight.

Seyi Law said: “I remember my cousin, #toluthejesusbaby, disturbed me several times to meet this young, talented Nigerian, and he brought him to my mother’s birthday in January 2020. I spoke with him, and I agreed to support his craft.

“I wrote this script for him and went ahead to act with him, and as they say, the rest is history. Many skit makers benefited from my benevolence by using my voice, where I shouted, “Yeeee! Yeeeee!!” in their skits without royalty payment. “Kudos” to them for their massive success.”

READ ALSO:

However, Mr Macaroni has countered Seyi Law’s claim by sharing a screenshot of their chats. He wrote, “Ehya Uncle Seyi, you shouldn’t be doing this to yourself. I am ashamed that you are doing this, and it breaks my heart that I also have to respond to you this way to correct some of these unnecessary lies. “Firstly, I never asked your cousin to reach out to you on my behalf. How could he have brought me to ask for your support in 2020 when it was you who reached out to me in December 2019, telling me you had an idea that would do so well if we worked on it together? “Contrary to your claim that you agreed to support me when Tolu brought me to your Mom’s birthday in January 2020, you invited me yourself for the birthday celebration, and I honoured you with my presence.” “Bear in mind that I was already a viral sensation at this time with the daddy wa contents having almost 100,000 followers which is why you reached out with the idea. “I don’t deny that collaborating with you on that content was a big deal for me for which I showed love and respect and reciprocated when you also called upon me to help you promote your show”. https://x.com/mrmacaronii/status/1910324837165248738?s=46

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

