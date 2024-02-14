Mr Macaroni Reacts As Davido’s Aide Assault Fan

Nollywood actor and Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed Nigerian singer, Davido over the maltreatment his aide did to a fan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the music star was spotted strolling with his entourage when the fan bumped into them to take a picture with him.

The excited fan was seen shouting Davido’s name while trying to get him to appear in a video he was filming on his phone.

After being pushed away the first time, he persisted and tried to approach Davido more closely the second time but was knocked out of the frame with a hard punch.

Reacting to the assault, Macaroni, in a post via X, described the act as dehumanizing and highly condemnable, noting that there is no need for the assault.

He wrote, “This is sad and highly condemnable!!! There is absolutely no need for this assault. This is dehumanizing and I speak against it because I know exactly how this feels. The change that we all seek must begin with us!!!.”

In another post, the movie star advised fans to respect the privacy of their favourite celebrities and always seek permission before taking pictures with them.

He added, “Please, if you must take pictures with any of your favourite celebrities, kindly seek permission so that you are not seen as a threat. Respect is reciprocal. We must respect the privacy of our celebrities and Celebrities must also learn to treat our fans with respect and dignity.”